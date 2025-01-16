With 1:06 remaining in the second half of a close Big South Conference game at Radford on Wednesday night, a young fan broke loose onto the floor and sprinted nearly the length of the court, causing a brief delay in the action before being escorted back to the sideline.

The court-storming interruption came with Radford leading 74-71 over Gardner-Webb. The young fan avoided being captured by a staffer before Radford guard Truth Harris scooped him up and delivered him to a bystander.

"It was a huge part of the game," Radford coach Darris Nichols said postgame with a chuckle. "When the kid ran onto the court, I just told the ref, 'Please don't give me a technical for this.'"

Nichols' request was granted and Radford went on to win, 79-75, after which the team had some fun with the interaction.

The win, no doubt helped by their young fan's Sixth Man of the Year-like heroics, moved Radford to 3-1 in Big South play tied atop the league standings with High Point and UNC Asheville.