Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Elon 11-4, William & Mary 8-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Elon Phoenix and the William & Mary Tribe are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Phoenix come in on four and the Tribe on three.

Elon's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with a 70-62 victory over Hampton on Saturday. That's two games straight that the Phoenix have won by exactly eight points.

Elon got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Sam Sherry out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Sherry also posted a 76.9% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Nick Dorn, who had 24 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary rang in the new year with an 83-76 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead William & Mary to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaiah Mbeng, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Lowe, who posted 11 points plus eight assists and six rebounds.

Elon pushed their record up to 11-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for William & Mary, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-7 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Elon has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 43.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Elon is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 11-3 and William & Mary is 4-4.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Elon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.