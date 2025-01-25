Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Monmouth 5-15, William & Mary 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloSports

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Monmouth Hawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

William & Mary's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Hampton on Thursday. William & Mary came out on top against Hampton by a score of 94-83.

William & Mary can attribute much of their success to Gabe Dorsey, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds. That's the most threes Dorsey has posted since back in January of 2024. Another player making a difference was Noah Collier, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Hampton only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Monmouth came up short against Elon on Thursday and fell 83-71. The Hawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Monmouth's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jack Collins, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Collins' performance made up for a slower contest against Campbell on Saturday.

William & Mary has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Monmouth, their loss dropped their record down to 5-15.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Monmouth, though, as they've only made 39.2% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Monmouth will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary came up short against Monmouth in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 68-64. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

William & Mary and Monmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.