Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Detroit 5-8, Wisconsin 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They will welcome the Detroit Titans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. The Badgers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Wisconsin finally turned things around against Butler on Saturday. They walked away with an 83-74 win over the Bulldogs.

Nolan Winter and Steven Crowl were among the main playmakers for Wisconsin as the former went 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds and the latter went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Crowl also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Kentucky.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as N. Kentucky posted 18.

Wisconsin's victory bumped their record up to 9-3. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.