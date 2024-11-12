There's rarely a shortage of high profile freshmen in women's college basketball, and this year is no different.

Several of the nation's top programs -- like South Carolina, UConn and USC -- have added to their rosters by signing elite high school prospects. As a result, CBS Sports was moved to introduce a women's college basketball freshman tracker.

For this tracker, we will start off every week of the college basketball season by highlighting standout performances from some of the best freshmen in the country:

Jaloni Cambridge, PG — Ohio State

A five-star freshman and the No. 3 player in the 2024 class, Jaloni Cambridge lived up to all the hype in her Ohio State debut.

Last Tuesday, the No. 12 Buckeyes started the season by routing Cleveland State by a score of 104-69. During the blowout win, Cambridge introduced the Ohio State faithful to her dynamic offense, pouring in 31 points on 12 of 14 from the floor. She also added six rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocked shots in just 26 minutes of competition.

Although Ohio State was expected to run away with this early season win, Cambridge seems to have the talent and the steam to be a real difference-maker for the Buckeyes. If she continues to find her footing, she could be an excellent scoring option for Kevin McGuff's offense.

No. 14 Ohio State plays Charlotte on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Sarah Strong, F — UConn

Sarah Strong has hit the ground running for the No. 2 UConn Huskies.

UConn started the season with a 86-32 win over Boston University on Thursday. During this contest, Strong played 24 minutes, tallying 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. In Sunday's 86-49 victory over South Florida, Strong showed off her value as a rebounder by grabbing seven boards to go along with 13 points and four assists.

Through two games, Strong has proved to be an impactful frontcourt player for a Huskies team that has national championship aspirations. Also, the No. 1 player in the 2024 recruiting class is giving coach Geno Auriemma an idea of what UConn's future could be once Paige Bueckers leaves for the WNBA.

No. 2 Connecticut plays No. 14 North Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Kate Koval, F — Notre Dame

Kate Koval had a strong start to her college career in Notre Dame's big win over Mercyhurst. The freshman forward had 18 of Notre Dame's 105 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists.

This hot start carried over to the Fighting Irish's contest against Purdue on Sunday. Although Koval only scored eight points, she did grab 10 boards. This, along with her four assists, gives hope that Koval could develop into a great second option in Notre Dame's frontcourt behind Liatu King.

No. 6 Notre Dame plays James Madison on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Syla Swords, G — Michigan

Michigan has found itself a certified scorer in Syla Swords.

In just two games with the Wolverines, Swords is averaging 23.5 points. This includes a 27-point, 12-rebound outing in Michigan's season-opening loss to No. 1 South Carolina.

While it might be difficult for Sword to continue this type of scoring throughout a long college basketball season, fans should expect her overall production to improve as she get more comfortable with the college game. If that happens, then Swords could be a shoo-in to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Michigan plays Central Michigan on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Kennedy Smith, G — USC

With Juju Watkins and Kiki Iriafen on the roster, No. 3 USC has already figured out which players will get the bulk of its touches. However, that doesn't mean that a freshman guard like Kennedy Smith won't get a plenty of chances to prove herself.

Smith played 37 minutes in the Trojans' season-opener against No. 20 Ole Miss. She chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists in USC's two-point victory over the Rebels. Yet, it was USC's next outing against Cal Poly when Smith really showed her worth.

Aside from the 10 points she scored, Smith generated two steals and two blocks. That type of defensive promise is a good sign for USC. With Watkins and Iriafen carrying the offensive load, Smith's commitment to defense will be extremely valuable to a team that's looking to win an NCAA championship.

No. 3 USC plays Cal State Northridge on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET