The final full week of the 2024 regular season is here, but heading into Week 14, the Big 12 Championship Game matchup is undecided. Nine teams are still alive to reach Arlington with one week left in the regular season: Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU, Colorado, Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia. There are more than 250 different "scenarios" that could play out in an eight-way tie, per the Big 12 office. Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU and Colorado all enter Week 14 with 6-2 records in conference play. If they all win, the most likely scenario is Arizona State facing Iowa State for the Big 12 title.

A spot to the Big Ten title to face Oregon is still up for grabs as well. Ohio State can punch its ticket to the conference title game for the first time since 2020 with a win over Michigan this weekend. Indiana also remains alive with a finale against Purdue Saturday.

The biggest game on this weekend's slate will see Texas travel to College Station to face Texas A&M with a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia on the line. The Lone Star Showdown will be renewed for the first time since 2011, and the stakes have rarely been this high.

As Week 14 action arrives, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of Saturday's games.

All times Eastern

The best games

Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State -- noon on FOX, fuboTV (try for free): The Buckeyes are on the doorstep of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game, and a rematch with Oregon would be on the table if Ryan Day's squad takes care of business this weekend. The Buckeyes have lost their last three games against Michigan. The Wolverines could play spoiler with an upset win.

No. 15 South Carolina at No. 12 Clemson -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The loser of this game is out of the playoff picture in all likelihood. With Clemson being in danger of being left out of the ACC title game (Miami needs to beat Syracuse), this game could serve as its final audition to get into the CFP as an at-large team. South Carolina has won its last five games and is now in the thick of the CFP picture.

No. 5 Notre Dame at USC -- 3:30 on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Notre Dame has been on a tear since losing to Northern Illinois earlier this season. With wins over Texas A&M, Louisville, Navy and Army on Notre Dame's résumé, a win over USC would almost guarantee an at-large berth to the CFP. USC has won three of its last four games after starting 3-4 and became bowl-eligible with a win over UCLA. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 49-37-5.

Auburn at No. 13 Alabama -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Alabama's hopes of reaching the CFP are currently on life support after losing to Oklahoma on the road. Auburn is coming off an upset win over Texas A&M to set up an intriguing showdown in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers need a win to reach the six-win mark to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season under Hugh Freeze.

No. 16 Arizona State at Arizona -- 3:30 p.m. on FOX, fuboTV (try for free): Arizona State has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. The Sun Devils are on the verge of reaching the Big 12 title game and potentially playing for a berth to the CFP. The Big 12 title game picture remains fluid, with hundreds of different scenarios on the table, but the Sun Devils should feel good about their chances of making it to Arlington with a win over Arizona.

No. 3 Texas at No. 20 Texas A&M -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This is the best game on the Week 14 slate. Even if Texas and Texas A&M had nothing to play for, the renewal of the rivalry after more than a decade makes this appointment viewing. The winner of this game clinches a berth in the SEC title game against Georgia and could be playing for a first-round bye in the CFP. One of the biggest storylines to monitor will be the health of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky last weekend.

Best of the rest