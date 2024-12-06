Conference championship weekend has arrived, which means the 12-team College Football Playoff is on the horizon. With the five highest-ranked conference champions receiving automatic bids to the CFP, there has never been more at stake during one of the most exciting weekends on the college football calendar.

The action begins on Friday when No. 10 Boise State hosts No. 20 UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game. The winner of this game is also guaranteed to receive an invitation to the CFP, and the Broncos could potentially secure a first-round bye with a win over the Rebels at home.

No. 5 Georgia faces No. 2 Texas in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in a highly anticipated rematch of a showdown earlier this season. Georgia handed Texas its first and only loss this season with a 30-15 win over the Longhorns in Austin.

No. 3 Penn State plays No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. The Ducks enter as the only undefeated FBS team remaining and would certainly lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over the Nittany Lions. If Penn State upsets Oregon, the winner of the SEC title could receive consideration for the No. 1 overall seed in the CFP -- or the Nittany Lions themselves.

As conference championship week arrives, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the games.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 20 UNLV at No. 10 Boise State (Friday) -- 8:00 p.m. on FOX, fuboTV (try for free): What's on the line, you may ask? Well, for starters, the winner of this game is practically assured an automatic bid to the CFP. After Tulane lost to Memphis last month, it opened the door for the winner of this game to get into the CFP without headache. Boise State would be in the CFP with a win and could also receive the final first-round bye. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and UNLV wide receiver Ricky White lll are the players to watch.

No. 16 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Arizona State -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Raise your hand if you had Arizona State playing for the Big 12 title four months ago. If you did, you're either a huge ASU fan or someone from the future. The Sun Devils, picked last in the preseason Big 12 poll, have been one of the best stories in college football, led by second-year coach Kenny Dillingham. Iowa State will be making its second appearance in a conference championship game in program history after losing to Oklahoma 27-21 in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2020. The Big 12 title game winner could be playing on the road in the first round of the CFP, depending on the results elsewhere.

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 2 Texas -- 4 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Calling the first meeting between Texas and Georgia eventful would be an understatement. Between fans throwing trash on the field, Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning entering the game, and Georgia escaping with a win over the top-ranked team in the country, the sequel will have a lot to live up to. Texas is making its first appearance in the SEC title game after its debut season, while Georgia is seeking its third conference crown since 2017. The No. 2 seed (at minimum) is on the line for the winner of this one.

No. 3 Penn State vs. No. 1 Oregon -- 8 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Oregon is one of five FBS teams that reached the conference title game in Year 1 as a new member. The Ducks are seeking their first 13-0 start in program history, while Penn State can reach the 12-win mark for the first time since 1994. Oregon is on the verge of securing the No. 1 overall seed in the CFP with a win over the Nittany Lions this weekend. Penn State coach James Franklin hasn't beaten a top-five team while ranked in 11 tries.

No. 17 Clemson vs. No. 8 SMU -- 8 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): In college basketball, when a team not projected to win the conference title wins the conference tournament and receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, they're considered a "bid stealer." Clemson can do just that with a win this weekend and cause chaos throughout the rest of the bracket. Clemson's only path to reaching the CFP is upsetting SMU. The Mustangs are on the cusp of reaching the CFP in their first season as a member of the ACC and have a strong case for a first-round bye with a win.

Best of the rest