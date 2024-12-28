Former Mississippi State running back Dontae Walker has died, the university announced Saturday. Walker was a Mississippi high school football star who played 41 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons, finishing with 1,875 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns.

Walker's best seasons with the Bulldogs came during his sophomore and junior campaigns, and the most memorable play from his career came in the 2000 Independence Bowl vs. Texas A&M, known forever as The Snow Bowl.

Mississippi State would come back to win the game 43-41.

Walker's career did not have a happy ending, however. He reported for his senior season 20 pounds overweight and was eventually cut from the team after leaving a game following boos from Mississippi State fans. Following his college career, Walker was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2005.

Walker was released from prison in 2009 and took advantage of his second chance. He went back to school and received abachelor's degree from Belhaven University in 2013.

"Man, this is a big day for me," he told The Clarion-Ledger at the time. "I wanted to cry when they called my name. It's been a long ride and I have been working hard. I want people to see I am a productive member of society."