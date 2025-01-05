Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada is entering the transfer portal, 247Sports'/CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. The news comes less than a week after Georgia's season ended with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal round.

This will be the second time that Rashada has entered the transfer portal since signing with Arizona State as a member of the class of 2023. He did not play with the Bulldogs this season while occupying a deep spot on the depth chart behind the likes of Gunner Stockton -- who started at quarterback against Notre Dame after Carson Beck was ruled out with injury -- and freshman Ryan Puglisi.

Rashada joined Georgia in April 2024 after one season at Arizona State. A former top-50 prospect and the No. 6 quarterback in 2023, he started the first two games of his collegiate career before re-aggravating an injury from high school that caused him to miss nine consecutive contests. Rashada was just the second freshman in Arizona State history to start a season opener at quarterback, joining former Sun Devils star and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

Rashada finished his lone season at Arizona State with 44 completions for 485 yards and four touchdowns to three interceptions. Prior to enrolling at Arizona State, he endured a whirlwind recruitment.

He initially committed to Miami in June 2022 before signing with Florida during the early national signing day. Not long after putting pen to paper, Rashada requested a release from his National Letter of Intent amid a public dispute over name, image and likeness issues.

In May Rashada filed a lawsuit against Gators coach Billy Napier, top Gators booster Hugh Hathcock and former football staffer Marcus Castro-Walker over a failed NIL deal that would have paid the quarterback $13.85 million.