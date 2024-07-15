Fulmer struck out seven over 4.2 shutout innings in his start in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners. He allowed no hits and one walk and didn't factor into the decision.

Joining the rotation as a replacement for Roansy Contreras -- who was moved back to the bullpen and ended up picking up the save Sunday -- Fulmer had a perfect game going through 4.2 innings before the bid ended on Keston Hiura's error. Fulmer then hit and walked a batter to load the bases, prompting manager Ron Washington to lift him from the game after 77 pitches. Hunter Strickland came on in relief and was able to strand the baserunners to spare any damage to Fulmer's ERA. The 77 pitches and 4.2 innings he tossed were his most of the season, and the seven strikeouts were Fulmer's most in an MLB game since he recorded nine punchouts back on Sept. 10, 2017 as a member of the White Sox. The 30-year-old had turned in a 3.83 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 42.1 innings out of the bullpen heading into Sunday, but after his impressive start, Fulmer could earn additional turns through the rotation coming out of the All-Star break.