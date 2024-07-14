The Angels have selected Moore with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Moore's 111.8 mph 90th percentile exit velocity was second among college position players in the draft behind only Charlie Condon, and he beat out Condon for the SEC triple crown. Bigger and stronger than the average second base prospect, Moore measures in at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds and is an average runner who figures to slow down into his mid-to-late 20s. He improved his contact rate more than any other draft prospect, going from 65 percent in 2023 to 77 percent this year, and his strikeout (14.2 percent) and chase (24 percent) rates were good for a player who hit 33 home runs in 71 games. He didn't make enough contact each of his first two seasons at Tennessee, and his .497 OPS with a 33.7 percent strikeout rate in the Cape Cod League in 2022 is a slight red flag, although he was an underclassman. However, after his monster junior season that culminated in a College World Series title, there will be plenty of excitement for Moore in dynasty leagues.