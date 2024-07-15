Trout (knee) has been swinging a bat as part of his rehab activities and is targeting a return to action by the end of July, per the Associated Press.

Trout hasn't yet done work in the outfield, but he's anticipating being able to rejoin the Angels at the end of July. The future Hall of Famer told Bally Sports West, "I'm pretty sure it's going to be pretty soon" when referring to a potential return, though he didn't specify a date. Trout hasn't played in a game since going 0-for-3 against Philadelphia on April 29. It's not yet clear if he'll play in any minor-league rehab games prior to rejoining the big club.