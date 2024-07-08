Trout (knee) jogged on the field and hit some soft toss Monday, and the 32-year-old outfielder said he should progress to batting practice in a few days, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout continues to work his way back from surgery on the torn meniscus in his left knee in early May. It took him until late June to return to baseball activities, but he has been ramping up his workouts and is close to taking the next step in his rehab program. Trout is aiming to return from the injured list by the end of July, but he'll likely need a rehab assignment before returning to major-league action. Prior to his injury, Trout was slashing .220/.325/.541 with 10 home runs and 14 RBI over 126 plate appearances.