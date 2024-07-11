The Astros reinstated Bloss (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Thursday ahead of his start versus Miami, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Right shoulder inflammation has kept Bloss sidelined since June 22, but he's now been given the green light to return to Houston's rotation. It's likely he works under a pitch-count restriction during his first start back from the IL, however, as he was only able to reach 55 pitches during his rehab start. Kaleb Ort was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.