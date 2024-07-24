Bloss (0-1) took the loss in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings.

Bloss did not fare well against a hot Athletics lineup. He began by allowing a leadoff triple before Brent Rooker took him deep to put the Astros in an early 2-0 hole. Lawrence Butler was next to homer off him in the third before Seth Brown and Zach Gelof went back-to-back in the fourth. Bloss hasn't been able to cover more than four innings in any of his three starts since getting promoted just over a month ago and he'll likely see his time in the bigs temporarily come to an end next week once Justin Verlander (neck) returns from the injured list. Bloss has a 6.94 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 11.2 innings.