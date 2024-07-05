Pena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 victory against the Blue Jays.

Houston and Toronto combined for 19 hits in the contest, but only two went for extra bases, and Pena notched the lone long ball with his solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. The shortstop has hit two homers and two doubles during his current four-game hitting streak, and he's driven in three runs while scoring four times during that span. The recent upswing in power is a welcome sign for Pena's fantasy managers after he went deep just five times across his first 80 contests of the campaign.