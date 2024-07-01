Singleton will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Singleton looks to have indirectly overtaken Joey Loperfido for a regular spot in Houston's typical lineup versus right-handed pitching. Though Mauricio Dubon had been poaching playing time from Singleton at first base, Dubon has now made his last three starts at second base, left field and right field while Singleton has covered first base in each of those contests and Loperfido has been on the bench. Singleton closed June on a high note, going 7-for-16 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and two additional runs over his last five games.