Ivey is attempting a return to baseball after retiring in May of 2022, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Ivey was a prospect of note several years ago with the Astros, making one appearance for them back in 2021. However, injuries to his pitching arm and a lack of passion for the game steered him toward retirement. Now 28 and feeling healthy, Ivey is trying a comeback following an impromptu start for a collegiate summer league team convinced him he might be able to pull it off. The Astros retain Ivey's contractual rights and figure to assign him to a lower minor-league affiliate initially as he eases back into things.