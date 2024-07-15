The Astros have selected Janek with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A mid-major catching prospect who's had success with a wood bat, Janek should be able to stick behind the plate, even though he doesn't project to be a plus defender. Janek slashed .281/.364/.474 with five home runs, seven steals and an 18.5 percent strikeout rate in 30 Cape Cod League games last summer and had an 1.185 OPS with 17 home runs, a 14.8 percent walk rate and a 16.6 percent strikeout rate in 58 games as a junior for Sam Houston State. He doesn't have premium bat speed or foot speed, but he is strong and is an opportunistic base stealer. There's not a high fantasy ceiling here, but Janek should have a big-league career.