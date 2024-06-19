Harris (1-0) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Royals.

Harris has generally pitched well this season, but he had nothing to show for it before Tuesday. He allowed a two-run home run to Nick Loftin in this contest. Harris hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last five outings, and he's at a 2.37 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB through 30.1 innings over six appearances (four starts) this season. The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home versus the Twins.