Spence (6-6) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Spence allowed a run in the third inning and was pulled at 85 pitches after yielding another in the sixth. He generated only six swinging strikes but limited hard contact and received plenty of early run support. On the season, the 26-year-old owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 75:26 K:BB across 88.2 innings and lines up for a rematch with the Angels next week.