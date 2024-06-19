Gelof went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, one stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Gelof took Alec Marsh deep in the fourth inning to provide the Athletics with enough offense to weather the Royals' comeback attempt. This was Gelof's third multi-hit effort in his last seven games, though the homer was his first since June 5. The second baseman is starting to put together better at-bats, but he's still at a .195/.250/.335 slash line with six homers, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 54 contests this season.