Gelof went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Gelof was a key part of the Athletics' astounding nine-run second inning, lacing a two-bagger to left field that plated Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers. The 24-year-old is enduring a tougher-than-expected second big-league season after setting high expectations a rookie in 2023, but he's showing a bit of life at the plate of late with a .257 average and .794 OPS across 41 plate appearances in his last 10 games. Nevertheless, his Achilles heel continues to be consistent contact -- even during that encouraging stretch, Gelof has struck out at a bloated 39.0 percent clip.