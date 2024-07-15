Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Kiermaier capped off a seven-run rally against Zac Gallen with a first-pitch grand slam in the fourth to put the Blue Jays up 7-0. The long ball was his second this month and his fourth on the year. Sunday marked just the third time this season Kiermaier drove in multiple runs. He's now up to 18 RBI this season and has driven in five over his past two starts. For the year, the 34-year-old is slashing .189/.234/.306 with 11 extra-base hits, 21 runs and a 10:62 BB:K in 196 plate appearances.