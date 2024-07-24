Kiermaier, who is starting in center field and batting eighth Wednesday against the Rays, said he plans to retire after the end of the 2024 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 34-year-old was placed on waivers by the Blue Jays just before the All-Star break, but he went unclaimed and continues to see the field for Toronto. Kiermaier had a resurgent 2023 campaign with a .265/.322/.419 slash line in 129 games for the Blue Jays, but he has a career-worst .553 OPS through 76 contests this year and has elected to hang up his cleats at season's end. He's a candidate to be moved ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but given that he's making $10.5 million this year and has already cleared waivers, there likely won't be significant trade interest.