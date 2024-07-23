Espino (undisclosed) has given up seven earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings in his two starts since being reinstated from Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list July 4.

Espino missed a little over three weeks with the unspecified injury. The 37-year-old right-hander made two appearances out of the Toronto bullpen in April and retains a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he hasn't made a compelling case for another call-up after turning in a 5.80 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 45 innings since returning to Buffalo.