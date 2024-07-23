Share Video

Espino (undisclosed) has given up seven earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three over 5.2 innings in his two starts since being reinstated from Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list July 4.

Espino missed a little over three weeks with the unspecified injury. The 37-year-old right-hander made two appearances out of the Toronto bullpen in April and retains a spot on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, but he hasn't made a compelling case for another call-up after turning in a 5.80 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 45 innings since returning to Buffalo.

