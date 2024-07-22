Hackenberg struck out 16 batters over seven innings for Double-A Mississippi on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits without walking a batter.

The 22-year-old right-hander dominated an overmatched Pensacola lineup, and the 16 strikeouts were the highest single-game total in the minor leagues this season. Hackenberg began 2024 with High-A Rome and earned a promotion in late June with a 3.64 ERA and 62:28 K:BB through 12 starts. A second-round pick in 2023 out of Virginia Tech who got an over-slot $2 million bonus, Hackenberg is still working on developing a third pitch, but when everything's in sync the way it was Sunday, he pounds the zone with a mid-90s sinker and solid slider.