The Brewers have selected Payne with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Payne's top tool is his 70-grade speed, which could lead to him being a plus center fielder in time. The lefty-hitting high schooler from Texas doesn't turn 18 until mid-August, so he is one of the youngest players in the draft. Offensively, Payne is a hit-over-power prospect who doesn't look to drive the ball much yet, although he has enough bat speed to eventually hit for double-digit homer power if he is able to max out.