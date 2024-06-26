The Brewers placed Sanchez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left calf strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though the Brewers are labeling Sanchez's injury as a low-grade strain, he wasn't going to be available to play for several days, so Milwaukee opted to deactivate him. Sanchez will be eligible to return July 4, but it's not clear yet whether he'll be ready on that date. Eric Haase was called up from Triple-A Nashville and will step in as the No. 2 option at catcher behind William Contreras.