Neris was not used to close out Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Giants, with Colten Brewer getting the save instead.

Neris took the loss and blew a save against the Giants on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) in an inning of work, and he's allowed a total of seven earned runs over his last three outings. The veteran's ERA has climbed to 4.73 as a result of his recent struggles, and he's blown four saves this year in 14 chances. Chicago manager Craig Counsell said following Monday's game that he didn't plan on making a change at closer, according to James Neveau of Yahoo Sports, but this situation could be fluid. Brewer is at least worth keeping an eye on in the short term.