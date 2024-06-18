Neris (6-2) took the loss and blew a save against the Giants on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over one inning.

Neris entered in the top of the ninth frame with Chicago leading by two runs. He got one out before Jorge Soler reached base on catcher's interference. Mike Yastrzemski followed with a walk before Thairo Estrada gave San Francisco the lead with a three-run homer. Though Neris retired the following two batters, the damage had been done, and the Cubs weren't able to mount a comeback in the bottom of the frame. The blown save was the fourth of the season for Neris and his third over his past seven chances. He's allowed nine earned runs across his past 8.2 frames, so his hold on the closer position may be tenuous.