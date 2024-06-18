Assad allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over five innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Assad needed 92 pitches to get through five frames, but he was effective during his time on the mound, limiting the Giants to just a fourth-inning run. However, the right-hander couldn't pick up his first win since mid-May, as Chicago's offense wasn't able to push across a run until after his departure. Nonetheless, this was a nice bounce-back for Assad after he surrendered seven earned runs over 10.1 frames across his previous two outings.