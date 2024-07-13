Hendricks (2-7) earned the win Friday against St. Louis, allowing five hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The right-handed veteran was masterful in this 90-pitch outing, not allowing a runner to reach second base. Hendricks has schooled the Cardinals throughout his career, as he is now 14-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 179 innings against them. With the scoreless effort, he lowered his ERA from 7.53 to 6.78 over 70.1 innings this season. Hendricks currently lines up to face the Brewers at home in his first start post-All-Star break.