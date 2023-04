Hendricks (shoulder) is scheduled to throw up to 35 pitches in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks threw a bullpen session Saturday, and now will progress to the simulated contest. The right-hander continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain that has sidelined him to begin the 2023 season, and if all goes well for Hendricks in Arizona it seems likely that he could begin a rehab assignment.