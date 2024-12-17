Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Tuesday that Shaw will get a "long look" at third base, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Third base is open for the Cubs following the trade of Isaac Paredes, and Shaw looks to be the top internal candidate to fill it, particularly with the club adamant that Michael Busch will remain at first base. Hoyer did note that Shaw will not be handed the third base job and will have to win it during spring training. The top prospect slashed .284/.379/.488 with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa in 2024 and boasts enormous fantasy potential.