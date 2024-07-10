Busch went 4-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

It was Busch's first four-hit effort of the season as he raised his batting average from .264 to .273. The 26-year-old is enjoying a good first year in Chicago with the solid average along with 12 home runs and an .838 OPS across 85 games. After not really getting an opportunity to break in with the Dodgers, Busch has found an everyday role and has developed into a solid fantasy contributor.