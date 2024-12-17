Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer indicated Tuesday that Busch is not under consideration to play third base and will instead remain focused on first base, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs have an opening at the hot corner following the trade of Isaac Paredes and Busch has some experience at third base. However, the team views Busch as a potential Gold Glove-caliber first baseman and wants him to remain there. Top prospect Matt Shaw looks to be the current favorite to start at third base.