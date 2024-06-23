Suzuki went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Mets.

Suzuki opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning then stole second and scored in the same frame. He later added a double in the fifth. Suzuki is slashing .292/.395/.523 with seven-multi hit efforts in 65 June at-bats. The 29-year-old is contributing a bit of everything this season, slashing .269/.347/.461 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 27 runs scored and seven steals through 197 at-bats.