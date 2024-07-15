The Diamondbacks have selected Dix with the 35th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Dix is a switch-hitting prep shortstop from Wisconsin who had shoulder surgery in the fall. The ailing shoulder impacted his play last summer on the showcase circuit, but at his best, Dix shows 20-homer upside with a chance for an above-average hit tool and above-average speed. It's not a strong class for toolsy position players who can hit, and as Dix fills out his 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame, he could be one of the better power/speed threats from this draft. The fact he projects to stick at shortstop is a big mark in his favor.