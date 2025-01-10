Thompson agreed on a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration.
Thompson and Arizona were able to reach a deal before Thursday's deadline, though the complete details of the contract are currently unknown. The right-hander appeared in 67 regular-season games with the Diamondbacks in 2024, producing a 3.26 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 52 strikeouts, two saves and 24 holds over 66.1 innings. Thompson will likely continue to operate as a high-leverage reliever with Arizona in 2025.
