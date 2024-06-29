Thompson (3-3) allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings, picking up the loss to Oakland on Friday.

Thompson got the final out of the seventh inning of a tie game then was the pitcher of record when the Diamondbacks took the lead. Usually, that means game over -- Thompson holds the lead then Paul Sewald closes it -- but that was not the case Friday. Thompson, who had allowed just four runs over 32 innings and leads Arizona with 11 holds, was roughed up in the eighth. He told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he couldn't find the right adjustment to avoid throwing very hittable strikes.