Kershaw (shoulder) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw made his first rehab outing with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, when he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five over three innings. His fastball reached 90 miles per hour, which was right around his velocity in the 2023 regular season. Kershaw will need multiple rehab outings before joining the Dodgers' rotation, which could happen around the All-Star break in mid-July.