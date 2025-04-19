Kershaw (toe/knee) told reporters Saturday that his next rehab start will take place Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kershaw made his first rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City, tossing 30 pitches in three scoreless inning while allowing two hits and striking out two without issuing a walk. Kershaw may stay in Oklahoma City for his next rehab start or move to Double-A Tulsa depending on the weather report. The veteran southpaw continues to progress in his recovery from offseason surgery on his left knee and a left big toe injury.