Kershaw (toe/knee) covered three innings Tuesday for Double-A Tulsa in the second start of his rehab assignment, allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four.

After tossing three scoreless frames in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City on April 16, Kershaw moved down a level and matched that innings count, but he doubled his pitch count from 30 to 60. Since he opened the season on the 60-day injured list while recovering from left toe and left knee surgeries, Kershaw won't be eligible for activation until May 17, so he'll likely build up to around five or six innings and 80 to 90 pitches over two or three more rehab starts before making his 2025 debut with the Dodgers.