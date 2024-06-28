Quintero is slashing .346/.455/.477 with three home runs, 15 steals and a 21.8 percent strikeout rate through 36 games in the Arizona Complex League.

An athletic center fielder whom the Dodgers signed for $300,000 in January of 2023, Quintero put up video game numbers in the Dominican Summer League (180 wRC+) last year and so far his stateside debut has been a big success. Quintero's plus speed is a big part of the fantasy appeal, but he also excels at getting the ball in the air, logging groundball rates around 35 percent at both rookie-level stops.