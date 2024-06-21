Stone (8-2) earned the win over Colorado on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings.

Stone performed well in the Colorado altitude, as none of the four hits against him went for extra bases. The right-hander was working on a shutout through five frames but fell off in the sixth inning, loading the bases with one out on a pair of walks and a single before getting the hook. Two of those three runners scored after his departure, but that didn't prevent Stone from registering the win. The 25-year-old has become a key part of Los Angeles' rotation in his first full MLB campaign, leading the team with eight victories while posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 63:25 K:BB over 80 innings.