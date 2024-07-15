The Dodgers have selected Wright with the 128th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

The lefty hurler spent his first year of college at Cal Poly in 2022 recovering from internal brace surgery and saw light usage as a redshirt freshman in 2023 before breaking out this spring. Though he's undersized at six-foot and 170 pounds, Wright brings good athleticism to the mound and showed an ability to generate plenty of spin on his offerings. His low-80s slider grades out as a plus pitch and could allow him to find success out of the bullpen in the pro ranks if the rest of his modest arsenal doesn't allow him to stick as a starter.