Paxton did not factor into the decision in a win over Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

Paxton allowed one run to come across in the opening frame before surrendering just three hits and a walk from that point on. Unfortunately, one of those hits was a solo home run off the bat of Rhys Hoskins, marking the second start in a row in which the lefty's given up the long ball and third time in his last three outings. Paxton threw only 10 of his 21 first pitches for strikes on the night and walked multiple batters for the third straight start. He'll look to pick up the first win since June 17 (span of three starts) when the Dodgers travel to Detroit next week to take on the Tigers.