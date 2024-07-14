Heyward (knee) won't need a rehab assignment and is on track to be activated off the 10-day injured list following the All-Star break, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Heyward was pulled from a game against Arizona on July 4 due to left knee pain and subsequently landed on the injured list. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and it appears that the veteran outfielder will be ready to return when the Dodgers open the second half of the schedule July 19 in Boston. James Outman was called up from the minors following Heyward's injury and has been starting in the outfield most of the time against right-handed pitchers since his call-up.