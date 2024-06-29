Muncy (oblique) took swings off a tee, fielded groundballs and did some throwing Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy's progress from a Grade 1 right oblique strain has been slow to the extent that he was transferred to the 60-day IL on June 21. However, the third baseman appears to be beginning to ramp up, and the Associated Press reports that his next step will be to take live batting practice before potentially beginning a rehab assignment. Muncy isn't expected to return to the Dodgers' lineup until after the All-Star break.